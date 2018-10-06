When does Killing Eve start on TV in the UK?

Killing Eve, the new spy drama from Phoebe Waller Bridge, is due to air on the BBC this autumn, after going down a storm over in the USA (so well, in fact, that it has been renewed for a second season already).

The eight-part drama – written by the creator of BBC3’s Fleabag – is produced by BBC America and stars Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra Oh alongside Jodie Comer (Thirteen, Doctor Foster, The White Princess).

Find out everything you need to know about the new series, below:

When is Killing Eve on TV?

Killing Eve started on BBC1 on Saturday 15th September at 9.15pm.

Episodes will air weekly on Saturdays, but for those who can’t wait and want to binge-watch the whole thing, there is good news: it will available as a box set on BBC3 iPlayer after the first instalment goes out on BBC1.

What is Killing Eve about?

The series is based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings. Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri, an MI5 agent who becomes obsessed with tracking down a psychopathic female assassin, Villanelle (Jodie Comer), who is responsible for a string of dramatic murders across the world. Villanelle becomes equally obsessed with Eve and begins a game of cat and mouse.

Is there a trailer for Killing Eve?

Yes! Check it out below:

From the creator of Fleabag comes your new fav binge watch. Killing Eve, coming soon to BBC Three. pic.twitter.com/WbKfzgFTBN — BBC Three (@bbcthree) August 27, 2018

Who is in the cast?

Sandra Oh – who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in the series – plays Eve, a bored MI5 security officer “whose desk job does not fulfil her fantasies of being a spy”.

Jodie Comer is Villanelle, “a fearsome assassin clinging to the luxuries her violent job affords her.”

They will be joined by *deep breath*… Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter) as Carolyn Martens, David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Eve’s colleague Bill, Kim Bodnia (The Bridge) as Konstantin, Darren Boyd (Fortitude) as Frank Haleton, Sean Delaney (Midsomer Murders) as Kenny Stowton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Downward Dog) as Elena Felton and Owen McDonnell (Paula) as Niko.