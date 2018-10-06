Strictly viewers praise Kate Silverton’s recovery from a slip in Jessica Rabbit routine

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were blown away by Kate Silverton on Saturday night, after the journalist stumbled in the opening seconds of her Who Framed Roger Rabbit-inspired dance routine, yet soldiered on admirably and totted up an impressive score anyway.

Silverton, who was dressed up as sultry cartoon character Jessica Rabbit, lost her footing as she descended the staircase, but recovered immediately, sharing a smirk with her partner Aljaz Skorjanec. Check out the performance below.

And the recovery did not go unnoticed by Strictly fans.

“My favourite ever moment on Strictly has just happened,” Amanda Smith wrote on Twitter, “Kate Silverton loosing her footing coming down the stairs, she gives Aljiaz a cheeky grin, Aljiaz asks if she’s ok, Kate grins and nods. Perfect partnership, perfect pro dancer and perfect attitude.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to Kate’s performance below.

My favourite ever moment on #strictly has just happened…

Kate Silverton losing her footing coming down the stairs, she gives Aljiaz a cheeky grin, Alijaz asks if she’s ok, Kate grins and nods.

Perfect partnership, perfect pro dancer and perfect attitude — Amanda smith (@Anonamandamous) October 6, 2018

Kate is all of us…. tries to be sexy and trips over😂😂😂 #Strictly — sarahelizabeth (@sarah_waby17) October 6, 2018

Oh Kate nearly went.. I love how she just soldiers on with a grin #Strictly — demmerez🦉✨🦊 (@d_emmerez) October 6, 2018

Kate is such a shocker every week! I’m such a fan of her and her confidence #Strictly — Cassie (@Cassiesmyth) October 6, 2018

Oh no! Keep going Kate… we didn’t see anything. #Strictly — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) October 6, 2018

The judges didn’t seem too concerned about the slip-up either, Craig Revel Horwood aside.

“Kate don’t worry about that little stumble, I mean that was divine!” Darcy Bussell said after the journalist had apologised upon completing the dance.

Something tells us Kate and Aljiaz will be sticking around for week 4…