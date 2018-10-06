Strictly Come Dancing 2018: who is top of the leaderboard?

It’s time to conquer that Charleston, to chisel that cha-cha-cha, to rule the rumba – the dance for the Glitterball trophy has begun.

Over the course of the next few months, 15 couples will compete across a range of themes and styles, testing their dancing ability to see where they end up on the weekly leaderboard. The top couple is showered in glory, the bottom two run the risk of going home.

Here at RadioTimes.com we’ll be keeping you updated from week-to-week with the couples’ ever-shifting moves up and down the leaderboard. Check back to see how your favourite couple is doing, and how they’ve performed in the competition overall.

Let the dancing begin!

Week three leaderboard

(week 1+2+3 combined: 96) Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 96) Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 84) Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 83) Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 28 (6,7,7,8)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 76) Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 76) Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 75) Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 72) Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 71) Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 68) Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

(week 1+2 combined: 67) Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova 19 (3, 5, 5, 6)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 67) Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 63) Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

(week 1+2+3 combined: 52) Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez 22 (5, 5, 6, 6)

Week two leaderboard

(week 1+2 combined: 61) Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 32 (8, 8, 7, 9)

(week 1+2 combined: 60) Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

(week 1+2 combined: 58) Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

(week 1+2 combined: 55) Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 28 (7,7,7,7)

(week 1+2 combined: 51) Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 24 (5, 6, 7, 6)

(week 1+2 combined: 50) Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (5, 6, 7, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 48) Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 47) Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 47) Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 22 (5, 6, 5, 6)

(week 1+2 combined: 45) Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 18 (7, 7, 6, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 44) Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

(week 1+2 combined: 37) Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 15 (3, 5, 3, 4)

(week 1+2 combined: 33) Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 15 (2, 4, 4, 5)

(week 1+2 combined: 30) Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez 13 (2, 4, 3, 4)

(week 1+2 combined: 24) Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke 12 (1, 4, 4, 3)

Week one leaderboard

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 29 (7,8,7,7)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 29 (7,8,7,7)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 27 (6,6,8,7)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 27 (6,7,7,7)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 27 (6,7,7,7)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 25 (6,6,6,7)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (6,6,6,7)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 24 (6,6,6,6)

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova 22 (4,6,6,6)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 22 (5,6,6,5)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 20 (4,6,4,6)

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 18 (3,5,4,6)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 18 (3,5,4,6)

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez 17 (4,4,4,5)

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke 12 (1,4,3,4)