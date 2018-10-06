Who is Oti Mabuse? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Oti Mabuse

Age: 28

Born: Pretoria, South Africa

Twitter: @OtiMabuse

Instagram: @otimabuse

Strictly wins: 0. Although she had an early exit with Anthony Ogogo in 2015, Oti made it to the final with Danny Mac in 2016. In 2017 she partnered with the show’s first ever Paralympic competitor Jonnie Peacock, finishing in eighth place.

Which Strictly celebrity is Oti paired with this year?

Cricketer Graeme Swann.

Oti’s speciality is Latin. Though she studied Civil Engineering at university, dancing has always been her true passion. Her love of Latin has seen her travel the world collecting title after title, including first-place in German Championship PD Freestyle Latin and winning the South African Latin American Championships eight times.

She joined Strictly in 2015, but Oti and partner boxer Anthony Ogogo made a surprise exit in week three after their Rocky-themed Paso Doble failed to win over the judges and the public.

She fared far better last year with Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac. The duo went all the way to the final in 2016 and finished as runner-up. That remains her best Strictly performance, following her ninth week exit with Jonnie Peacock in 2017.