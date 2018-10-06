Strictly Come Dancing: How to vote online and by phone
All the instructions and voting information you need to make sure you can vote for your favourite couple on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing
The only way to make sure your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couples get through to the next round is to actually vote! Whether that means picking up the phone or logging in to vote online, here’s how to do it:
How do I vote online for Strictly?
First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.
Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.
The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.
Is it free to vote online for Strictly?
Yes – there is no charge for voting online.
What are the Strictly phone voting numbers?
Katie and Gorka
Mobile: 6 22 52 01
Landline: 09015 22 52 01
Charles and Karen
6 22 52 02
Landline: 09015 22 52 02
Faye and Giovanni
Mobile: 6 22 52 03
Landline: 09015 22 52 03
Seann and Katya
Mobile: 6 22 52 04
Landline: 09015 22 52 04
Stacey and Kevin
Mobile: 6 22 52 05
Landline: 09015 22 52 05
Dr Ranj and Janette
Mobile: 6 22 52 06
Landline: 09015 22 52 06
Susannah and Anton
Mobile: 6 22 52 07
Landline: 09015 22 52 07
Lee and Nadiya
Mobile: 6 22 52 08
Landline: 09015 22 52 08
Lauren and AJ
Mobile: 6 22 52 09
Landline: 09015 22 52 09
Joe and Dianne
Mobile: 6 22 52 10
Landline: 09015 22 52 10
Kate and Aljaz
Landline: 09015 22 52 11
Graeme and Oti
Landline: 09015 22 52 12
Danny and Amy
Landline: 09015 22 52 14
Ashley and Pasha
Landline: 09015 22 52 15
How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?
Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.