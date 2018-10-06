Strictly Come Dancing: How to vote online and by phone

The only way to make sure your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couples get through to the next round is to actually vote! Whether that means picking up the phone or logging in to vote online, here’s how to do it:

Advertisement

How do I vote online for Strictly?

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes – there is no charge for voting online.

What are the Strictly phone voting numbers?

Katie and Gorka

Mobile: 6 22 52 01

Landline: 09015 22 52 01

Charles and Karen

6 22 52 02

Landline: 09015 22 52 02

Faye and Giovanni

Mobile: 6 22 52 03

Landline: 09015 22 52 03

Seann and Katya

Mobile: 6 22 52 04

Landline: 09015 22 52 04

Stacey and Kevin

Mobile: 6 22 52 05

Landline: 09015 22 52 05

Dr Ranj and Janette

Mobile: 6 22 52 06

Landline: 09015 22 52 06

Susannah and Anton

Mobile: 6 22 52 07

Landline: 09015 22 52 07

Lee and Nadiya

Mobile: 6 22 52 08

Landline: 09015 22 52 08

Lauren and AJ

Mobile: 6 22 52 09

Landline: 09015 22 52 09

Joe and Dianne

Mobile: 6 22 52 10

Landline: 09015 22 52 10

Kate and Aljaz

Landline: 09015 22 52 11

Landline: 09015 22 52 11

Graeme and Oti

Landline: 09015 22 52 12

Landline: 09015 22 52 12

Charles and Karen

Landline: 09015 22 52 13

Landline: 09015 22 52 13

Danny and Amy

Landline: 09015 22 52 14

Landline: 09015 22 52 14

Ashley and Pasha

Landline: 09015 22 52 15

Landline: 09015 22 52 15

Advertisement

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.