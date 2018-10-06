Who is Seann Walsh? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and comedian

Seann Walsh has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

The comedian and actor, whose upcoming Strictly appearance was announced on The One Show on Friday, is best-known for his role in Jack Dee’s ITV sitcom Bad Move, and for numerous TV appearances on shows like Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

After being announced for the BBC1 show, Walsh joked that he would need to brush up on his dancing skills to impress notoriously hard-to-please judge, Craig Revel Horwood.

“Having seen videos of me dancing on friends’ phones from the night before, it’s safe to say I’m petrified but also so excited,” Walsh said following the announcement.

“I’m really looking forward to the lifts, the Lycra and the laughs, although as Craig would probably say ‘dancing is no laughing matter dahhhhling…’”

Walsh becomes the eleventh celebrity confirmed alongside previously-announced stars, including Ashley Roberts, Dr Ranj Singh, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John-Jules, Joe Sugg, Vick Hope and Graeme Swann.

These are just some of the celebrities who are also being linked to this series.

Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their roles as judges, although as of yet there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC.

Weekly score

Week One: 18 (3, 5, 4, 6)

Week Two: 15 (2, 4, 4, 5)

Who is Seann Walsh? Key Facts

Age: 32

Twitter: @seannwalsh

Instagram: @seannwalsh

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Autumn