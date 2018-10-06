Who is Kate Silverton? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and newsreader

This just in: newsreader Kate Silverton is the tenth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

The 48-year-old presenter – who has fronted several news shows since joining the BBC in 2005, including Breakfast and News at Ten – was unveiled as a Strictly contestant on The One Show.

“I’m excited to confirm that I will be swapping the newsroom for the ballroom and joining this year’s wonderful Strictly family,” Silverton said.

“It’s something of a departure for a news journalist, shifting focus from the headlines to my hemlines and I suspect the only serious element of my life over the coming months will be in training hard and figuring out the foxtrot…”

But although swapping news reports for rhinestones might be a leap for Silverton, she added she was looking forward to “the fun, laughter and all the challenges ahead.”

Silverton – who was revealed alongside Seann Walsh – joins previously-announced stars, including Ashley Roberts, Dr Ranj Singh, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John-Jules, Joe Sugg, Vick Hope and Graeme Swann.

With only a few contestant spots left to be filled, these are just some of the celebs who are also being linked to this series.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

You can follow Kate on Silverton@katesilverton1.

Weekly score

Week One: 20 (4, 6, 4, 6)

Week Two: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)