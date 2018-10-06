Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Strictly Come Dancing is possibly the glitziest show on TV, with its studios playing host to 15 celebrities and their professional partners, four glamorous judges, superstar musicians, and approximately one gazillion sequins – but where is it all based?

Advertisement

Ever since the closure of BBC Television Centre in 2013, Strictly has been filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, apart from one week of the year when the show heads north to Blackpool for a special episode at the Tower Ballroom.

The Saturday and Sunday night shows are filmed on the George Lucas stage, with a studio equipped to hold an audience of 750 people. However, getting those prize tickets to watch the show live is still not easy…

Strictly is in good company, as Elstree Studios is home to some of the UK’s top TV shows, from The Crown and Big Brother to The Voice and Celebrity Juice.

Advertisement

The Star Wars trilogies were produced there, as well as Superman, The Shining, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Paddington, to name but a few.