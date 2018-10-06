Who is Dr Ranj Singh? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and TV doctor

Dr Ranj Singh has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

The This Morning doctor and TV presenter was revealed during the ITV daytime show on Thursday, with hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confirming the news.

After being announced for the BBC1 show Dr Ranj – whose cheesy codename was Goat – said he was “so sore” after going to the gym to get a bit fitter and prepare himself for taking part.

“Everything hurts!” he exclaimed, adding that his friends would describe his dancing style as a cross between “dad dancing and go go dancing”.

“I do like to dance, I do it for fun,” he added. “I’ve never been formerly trained or anything. I really want to learn how to dance properly and just want to have fun with it.”

Did someone call for a doctor? Oh wait… we did! 😄 Next to slip into some #Strictly dancing shoes is Dr Ranj Singh ✨ @DrRanj https://t.co/luYrC3T3qb pic.twitter.com/D4jpVYDTkT — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 16, 2018

He also said he needed “tips” and “help” from fellow This Morning star Ruth Langsford, who took part in the show last year when she was partnered with Anton du Beke.

As well as being a presenter on This Morning, Ranj also fronts Save Money: Good Health with Sian Williams, and has appeared on CBeebies shorts series Get Well Soon:

Dr Ranj becomes the seventh celebrity confirmed alongside previously-announced stars Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John-Jules, Joe Sugg, Vick Hope and Graeme Swann.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

