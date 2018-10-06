What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

The Premier League continues this weekend, with five matches in total picked for live TV.

Advertisement

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Friday 5 October 2018

Brighton v West Ham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday, 6 October 2018

Man Utd v Newcastle United– 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Other matches kicking off at 3pm (highlights later)

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Leicester City v Everton

Spurs v Cardiff City

Watford v AFC Bournemouth

Advertisement

Sunday 7 October 2018

Fulham v Arsenal – 12pm, live on BT Sport

Southampton v Chelsea – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Man City – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV