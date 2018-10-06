What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League continues this weekend, with five matches in total picked for live TV.
Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Friday 5 October 2018
Brighton v West Ham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday, 6 October 2018
Man Utd v Newcastle United– 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Other matches kicking off at 3pm (highlights later)
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Leicester City v Everton
Spurs v Cardiff City
Watford v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 7 October 2018
Fulham v Arsenal – 12pm, live on BT Sport
Southampton v Chelsea – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Man City – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV