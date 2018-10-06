Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Japanese Grand Prix live on TV?
Everything you need to know about the 17th race of the season
Lewis Hamilton has a 50 point advantage in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings as the F1 grid arrives in Japan for the 17th race of the 2018 season.
This weekend both Sky Sports and Channel 4 will have full live coverage of the race and qualifying.
It’s a packed weekend of sport, with Premier League matches and a potentially decisive Formula 1 battle all taking place.
Find out how to follow all the action live on TV this weekend, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.
Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Japanese Grand Prix
Live from the Suzuki Circuit
Qualifying: Saturday 6th October
Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, with the qualifying start time set for 7am. Channel 4 will also have highlights from 10.30am.
Race Day: Sunday 7th October
The race is due to start bright and early at 6.10am and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.
Channel 4 will also have highlights from 12.30pm.
Where else can I follow the Japanese Grand Prix?
Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.