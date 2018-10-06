Emmerdale shares sweet deleted scene from Robert and Aaron’s wedding

Emmerdale fans tuned in in their droves to watch Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle FINALLY tie the knot and now the soap has revealed that there’s even more to the story.

A touching deleted clip from the RobRon wedding episode reveals that Aaron gave Robert a very special gift on the day of their marriage.

Robert thought his watch had been lost forever, but Aaron revealed that he’d actually kept it and had a personalised engraving done before returning it to his new husband on their big day.

Watch the emotional moment unfold right here…

“This episode will very much appeal to the Robron fans. It’s been written for them and I really hope that they enjoy it because it’s one of the very few occasions on the show where you get to see two people genuinely happy. It’s an episode where it’s just happiness – two people getting married and that’s it,” actor Ryan Hawley said of the Emmerdale special.

“We always said, ‘Would it be boring if it was just a straightforward wedding with no drama?’ You kind of think maybe it would be, but realistically, they’ve been through so much that there’s not really a lot left. I think it’s nice to have a bit of happiness,” Danny Miller added.

