Dr Ranj Singh on Strictly: “I’ve been under pressure, but this was off the scale”

I’ve discovered that there are many perks to being on the nation’s best-loved show.

Advertisement

Firstly, the training means that, as you get fitter, you have much more energy – I managed to do two dance rehearsals, a night shift and a photoshoot all in one 36-hour period. Of course, I collapsed in a heap at the end of it all, but it was the most physically productive I’ve been in a while. I had to put that stamina to the test again when my best friend, for whom I was birthing partner, went into labour early. Little Olivia arrived at 3am the day before the first show, meaning I only squeezed in two hours’ sleep!

Secondly, you really learn how to manage stress. My anxiety levels were through the roof before my first live dance with Janette. I’ve been in high-pressure situations before, but this was off the scale. Then something kicked in: a sudden survival instinct. I had to do this. And then I heard a voice… it was Janette shouting, “You’re gonna smash it – I love you!” That was all I needed. Being taught by some of the world’s best professional dancers means that you learn new skills and discover strengths you never knew you had. It was such a joyous surprise when Shirley Ballas said after my cha-cha that my Cuban breaks looked like they belonged in a semi-final! For someone who two weeks before had thought a Cuban break was a holiday in San José, that was such a boost.

But above all, the experience has given me confidence. I felt like bursting into tears right up until the first show started, as I just didn’t feel up to the challenge. But after the judges’ comments, now I feel that I might actually get to ride this magical rollercoaster for a little longer.

Advertisement

Strictly continues on Saturday evening on BBC1