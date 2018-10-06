Accessibility Links

Jodie Whittaker’s US subtitling fail has cost her victory in a crucial Doctor Who argument

Who knew 'Hoodezfield' would be The Doctor's downfall?

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Mandip Gill (L) and Jodie Whittaker attend the Doctor Who: BBC America's Official panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America)

Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill are proud Northern lasses, with a love for the The North that rivals even Game of Thrones’ Stark family’s allegiance to the region.

But the two women have been locked in a epic battle, trying to determine who’s more Northern, and now Mandip Gill claims she’s won the (Time) war.

A US broadcaster struggled to subtitle Whittaker during a recent TV appearance, suggesting that her pronunciation of Huddersfield sounded a lot more like “HOODEZFIELD”, much to the delight of fans and UK residents alike.

Gill sees this as a prime example of Whittaker’s infinitely more Northern credentials, and claims that it brings an end to their on-going argument, which was previously discussed at a screening of the first episode of season eleven.

“When I sit with Mandip at lunchtime I get all ‘yack yack yack’. We just get broader and broader throughout the day,” Whittaker explained. “I love working on dialect but with this kind of vocabulary and this amount of lines every evening, I take my hat off to David [Tennant] who transformed his voice as well as doing a phenomenal Doctor.”

Speaking about her accent in the new series, Whittaker revealed that while The Doctor may sound like someone from Yorkshire, she won’t be giving her any particularly Northern characteristics.

“I came to the audition, and for things like Broadchurch I knew what accent was required, but for this I had no idea. So, I turned up and said, ‘Chris, you said it was ok for me to use my voice. Did you really mean it?’ And then we did the auditions and throughout the process, which was a very long process, it never felt wrong, but it’s certainly not a Yorkshire character. It’s a body with a voice, and that voice is mine.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October at 6.45pm

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Mandip Gill (L) and Jodie Whittaker attend the Doctor Who: BBC America's Official panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America)
