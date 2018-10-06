“A Potterhead dream”: Strictly fans delighted by Harry Potter opening during movies week

Strictly Come Dancing pros kicked off Saturday evening’s show with an elaborate Harry Potter-inspired dance routine in honour of movies week – and the viewers LOVED it.

Advertisement

The routine saw the pros don Hogwarts uniforms with some elaborate visual effects, which saw AJ Pritchard playing quidditch and snatching a snitch.

Strictly/ Harry Potter fans took to social media to share their delight.

“Honestly Strictly, seeing you dance to a Harry Potter theme is just what i needed this weekend,” Twitter user @Missfisherist wrote.

@Chloee96x added: “That Strictly Harry Potter intro was amazing! Love that they had AJ catching the snitch at the end, incredible!”

Check out some of the best fan reactions on Twitter below.

Honestly #strictly seeing you dance to a Harry Potter theme is just what I needed this weekend. — Abi-Rose (@missfisherhist) October 6, 2018

WOW! The Harry Potter dance is AMAZING!🔥🙌🏼 #Strictly — Libby Phelan (@libby_phelan) October 6, 2018

Omg Harry Potter music and dancing on #Strictly!!! *dies* — Anna Sampson (@alsamps21) October 6, 2018

That #strictly Harry Potter intro was amazing! Love that they had @Aj11Ace catching the Snitch st the end, incredible! — C H L O E ♡ (@Chloee96x) October 6, 2018

They were particularly enthused to see fan favourite pro Kevin Clifton rather fittingly playing Harry Potter. User @Fatherbananas even had an idea for a sequel: “Kevin Potter and the paso doble of Azkaban”. We would tune in…

Of course Kevin is Harry Potter 😂👌🏻 #Strictly — Rhosyn MD (@RhosynMD) October 6, 2018

This Harry Potter dance is fab and how cute is Kevin Clifton ? He does excited school boy perfectly #strictly — Katie Morris (@SurvivorKatie) October 6, 2018

KEVIN POTTER AND THE PASO DOBLE OF AZKABAN #strictly #scd — FRANKENBANANAS🧟‍♀️ (@fatherbananas) October 6, 2018

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7.4pm on BBC1