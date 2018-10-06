“A Potterhead dream”: Strictly fans delighted by Harry Potter opening during movies week
AJ Tracey caught a snitch, Kevin Clifton starred as the boy who lived - and it went down a treat
Strictly Come Dancing pros kicked off Saturday evening’s show with an elaborate Harry Potter-inspired dance routine in honour of movies week – and the viewers LOVED it.
The routine saw the pros don Hogwarts uniforms with some elaborate visual effects, which saw AJ Pritchard playing quidditch and snatching a snitch.
Strictly/ Harry Potter fans took to social media to share their delight.
Siriusly, this is the most magical opening to #Strictly ever 🤩💫 #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/wsuhmK4qaA
— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 6, 2018
“Honestly Strictly, seeing you dance to a Harry Potter theme is just what i needed this weekend,” Twitter user @Missfisherist wrote.
@Chloee96x added: “That Strictly Harry Potter intro was amazing! Love that they had AJ catching the snitch at the end, incredible!”
Check out some of the best fan reactions on Twitter below.
Honestly #strictly seeing you dance to a Harry Potter theme is just what I needed this weekend.
— Abi-Rose (@missfisherhist) October 6, 2018
Loving the Harry Potter themed opening on Strictly tonight! 😍 #Strictly @bbcstrictly #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly2018 pic.twitter.com/vQ6TExCZkC
— Clementine Rose (@clemloves) October 6, 2018
Best. Strictly. Opening. Ever. #strictly2018 #Strictly
— Jane Chiappino (@janechiappino) October 6, 2018
WOW! The Harry Potter dance is AMAZING!🔥🙌🏼 #Strictly
— Libby Phelan (@libby_phelan) October 6, 2018
Omg Harry Potter music and dancing on #Strictly!!! *dies*
— Anna Sampson (@alsamps21) October 6, 2018
Omg!! This opening is amazing!! A #potterhead dream!! @bbcstrictly #Strictly
— Amar (@Amar___Jeet) October 6, 2018
That #strictly Harry Potter intro was amazing! Love that they had @Aj11Ace catching the Snitch st the end, incredible!
— C H L O E ♡ (@Chloee96x) October 6, 2018
They were particularly enthused to see fan favourite pro Kevin Clifton rather fittingly playing Harry Potter. User @Fatherbananas even had an idea for a sequel: “Kevin Potter and the paso doble of Azkaban”. We would tune in…
Omg LOVE that Kevin is Harry Potter of course he would be 😂😂 love him 😍😍 #myfav #Strictly #strictly2018 #StrictlyComeDancing #scd
— Georgie (@georgielondon7) October 6, 2018
Of course Kevin is Harry Potter 😂👌🏻 #Strictly
— Rhosyn MD (@RhosynMD) October 6, 2018
This Harry Potter dance is fab and how cute is Kevin Clifton ? He does excited school boy perfectly #strictly
— Katie Morris (@SurvivorKatie) October 6, 2018
KEVIN POTTER AND THE PASO DOBLE OF AZKABAN #strictly #scd
— FRANKENBANANAS🧟♀️ (@fatherbananas) October 6, 2018
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7.4pm on BBC1