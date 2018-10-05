What time is Versailles series three on TV? What channel is it on, and is it the final season?

Back for its reputedly final ever series, BBC2’s sweeping historical romp Versailles returns, with further intrigue and sumptuous costumes (and hairstyles) for viewers to enjoy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Versailles series three.

What time is Versailles on TV?

Versailles is on Mondays at 9pm on BBC2

Is this the final season of Versailles?

Supposedly, yes. The show’s star Alexander Vlahos has confirmed that Versailles has been cancelled. Vlahos, who plays Philippe D’Orleans in the raunchy BBC2 drama, referred to the show’s “final season” on Twitter.

I’m just going to leave this here… #Versailles THE FINAL SEASON ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nwp7d9sdoR — Alexander Vlahos (@vlavla) March 14, 2018

What’s the third series of Versailles about?

The show centres around the French monarchy during the reign of ‘Sun King’ Louis XIV (played in the drama by George Blagden). In the third season, the king’s brother Philippe returns to court with the spoils of war: the vanquished Emperor Leopold, no less.

In this season we finally see the completion of the palace of Versailles, with the impressive Hall of Mirrors. However, outside the palace, peasants are revolting, and the king struggles to resolve the dispute.

The third series also sees the introduction of Matthew McNulty (The Musketeers, Misfits) to the cast, as a soldier and member of a family of Parisian cobblers (all boasting, inexplicably, a broad Yorkshire accent).

Is there a trailer for Versailles season 3?

Yes, you can watch it below.