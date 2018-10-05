BBC2’s latest documentary Troubles: the Life After focuses on the conflict in Northern Ireland, and it stands out for two key reasons.

Firstly, all the narration between interviews is original poetry, written by the acclaimed Northern Irish poet Nick Laird.

Secondly, all the interviews are with people who lost loved ones at different stages of the Troubles.

Here’s everything you need to know about Troubles: the Life After.

What time is Troubles: the Life After on TV?

The documentary airs at 9.30pm on BBC2 on Saturday 6th October.

What’s the documentary about?

Billed by the BBC as a “poetic, intimate account” of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, multiple Bafta-winning director Brian Hill turns his gaze towards the relatives – mostly mothers, sisters, and daughters – of those killed at different significant points during the 30-year conflict.

No two stories are the same – although all are profoundly moving – and each testimony is marked by a poem written by Laird, which the contributors read out to camera.