What time is The Mediterranean with Simon Reeve on TV?

BBC2's new documentary examines the criminal underbelly of the Mediterranean

Programme Name: The Mediterranean with Simon Reeve - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: with Italy’s anti-smuggling police and over a tonne of cocaine confiscated from the Mafia, worth an estimated two hundred million pounds. Simon Reeve - (C) BBC - Photographer: Craig Hastings

Simon Reeve returns for a new documentary, this time an investigation into the criminal underbelly of the picture-perfect Mediterranean.

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary.

What time is The Mediterranean with Simon Reeve on?

The documentary airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC2, beginning Sunday 7th October.

What’s it about?

Beginning in Malta and traversing three continents over the series, Simon Reeve examines the dark heart of the Mediterranean, usually associated with deep blue seas and a rich cultural heritage.

Malta is a tourist hotspot, but its also internationally accused of being a home to money-laundering and organised crime – and a place where journalists can be murdered by car bombs.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.

All about The Mediterranean with Simon Reeve

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

