What time is The Mediterranean with Simon Reeve on TV?

Simon Reeve returns for a new documentary, this time an investigation into the criminal underbelly of the picture-perfect Mediterranean.

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary.

What time is The Mediterranean with Simon Reeve on?

The documentary airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC2, beginning Sunday 7th October.

What’s it about?

Beginning in Malta and traversing three continents over the series, Simon Reeve examines the dark heart of the Mediterranean, usually associated with deep blue seas and a rich cultural heritage.

Malta is a tourist hotspot, but its also internationally accused of being a home to money-laundering and organised crime – and a place where journalists can be murdered by car bombs.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.