Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2018/19 season is underway, with live matches on TV every weekend. This year, the matches will be split between Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Amazon Prime Video, who made their first foray into live football by securing the rights to 20 Premier League games, will have to wait in the wings until the 2019/2020 season, when their deal kicks in.

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

As with every season, all the dates are liable to change until the broadcasters have picked their live matches. The first months of the season are now locked in, with more live TV matches still to be confirmed. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as they’re revealed.

Check out the full guide to every match in this year’s Premier League season, including full Sky Sports and BT Sport listings, schedules and more.

Premier League live on TV – full 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Friday 5 October 2018

Brighton v West Ham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday, 6 October 2018

Man Utd v Newcastle United– 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Leicester City v Everton

Spurs v Cardiff City

Watford v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 7 October 2018

Fulham v Arsenal – 12pm, live on BT Sport

Southampton v Chelsea – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Man City – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday, 20 October 2018

Chelsea v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Huddersfield Town v Liverpool – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Cardiff City v Fulham

Man City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Brighton

West Ham v Spurs

Wolves v Watford

Sunday 21 October 2018

Everton v Crystal Palace – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 22 October 2018

Arsenal v Leicester City – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 27 October 2018

Man Utd v Everton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Leicester City v West Ham – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Cardiff City

Southampton v Newcastle United

Watford v Huddersfield Town

Sunday 28 October 2018

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Spurs v Man City – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV



Saturday 3 November 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Liverpool – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Cardiff City v Leicester City

Everton v Brighton

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle United v Watford

West Ham v Burnley

Sunday 4 November 2018

Wolves v Spurs – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (should Spurs be involved in the UEFA Champions League the next Tuesday, this match will move to Saturday 3 November, at 7.45pm)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 5 November 2018

Huddersfield Town v Fulham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 10 November 2018

Cardiff City v Brighton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Crystal Palace v Spurs – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Wolves

Huddersfield Town v West Ham

Leicester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Watford

Sunday 11 November 2018

Liverpool v Fulham – 12pm, live on BT Sport

Chelsea v Everton – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Man Utd – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 24 November 2018

Spurs v Chelsea – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Leicester City

Everton v Cardiff City

Fulham v Southampton

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham v Man City

Sunday 25 November 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wolves v Huddersfield Town – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 26 November 2018

Burnley v Newcastle United – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday, 1 December 2018

Arsenal v Spurs

Cardiff City v Wolves

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Huddersfield Town v Brighton

Leicester City v Watford

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham

Southampton v Man Utd

Tuesday, 4 December 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Fulham v Leicester City

Watford v Man City

West Ham v Cardiff City

Wolves v Chelsea

Man Utd v Arsenal

Wednesday, 5 December 2018

Everton v Newcastle United

Spurs v Southampton

Saturday, 8 December 2018

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Burnley v Brighton

Cardiff City v Southampton

Chelsea v Man City

Everton v Watford

Leicester City v Spurs

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle United v Wolves

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 15 December 2018

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Fulham v West Ham

Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Cardiff City

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 22 December 2018

Arsenal v Burnley

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Cardiff City v Man Utd

Chelsea v Leicester City

Everton v Spurs

Huddersfield Town v Southampton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

West Ham v Watford

Wolves v Liverpool

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Everton

Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Fulham v Wolves

Leicester City v Man City

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Huddersfield Town

Southampton v West Ham

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

Watford v Chelsea

Saturday, 29 December 2018

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Leicester City v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Newcastle United

Tuesday, 1 January 2019

Arsenal v Fulham

AFC Bournemouth v Watford

Cardiff City v Spurs

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Burnley

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Man Utd

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 12 January 2019

Brighton v Liverpool

Burnley v Fulham

Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Watford

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Southampton

Man City v Wolves

Spurs v Man Utd

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday, 19 January 2019

Arsenal v Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Fulham v Spurs

Huddersfield Town v Man City

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v Cardiff City

Southampton v Everton

Watford v Burnley

Wolves v Leicester City

Tuesday, 29 January 2019

Arsenal v Cardiff City

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Fulham v Brighton

Huddersfield Town v Everton

Wolves v West Ham

Man Utd v Burnley

Wednesday, 30 January 2019

Newcastle United v Man City

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Leicester City

Spurs v Watford

Saturday, 2 February 2019

Brighton v Watford

Burnley v Southampton

Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Arsenal

Spurs v Newcastle United

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday, 9 February 2019

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man Utd

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Chelsea

Southampton v Cardiff City

Spurs v Leicester City

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday, 23 February 2019

Arsenal v Southampton

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Burnley v Spurs

Cardiff City v Watford

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Man City

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

West Ham v Fulham

Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Cardiff City v Everton

Huddersfield Town v Wolves

Leicester City v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Chelsea v Spurs

Newcastle United v Burnley

Southampton v Fulham

Liverpool v Watford

Man City v West Ham

Saturday, 2 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Brighton v Huddersfield Town

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Spurs v Arsenal

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle United

Wolves v Cardiff City

Saturday, 9 March 2019

Arsenal v Man Utd

Cardiff City v West Ham

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Watford

Newcastle United v Everton

Southampton v Spurs

Saturday, 16 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Brighton v Cardiff City

Burnley v Leicester City

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Man Utd v Man City

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Huddersfield Town

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, 30 March 2019

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Cardiff City v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Fulham v Man City

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

West Ham v Everton

Saturday, 6 April 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Arsenal

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Man City v Cardiff City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Fulham

Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday, 13 April 2019

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Man City

Fulham v Everton

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Wolves

Spurs v Huddersfield Town

Watford v Arsenal

Saturday, 20 April 2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Cardiff City v Liverpool

Chelsea v Burnley

Everton v Man Utd

Huddersfield Town v Watford

Man City v Spurs

Newcastle United v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester City

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, 27 April 2019

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Cardiff City

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

Man Utd v Chelsea

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Arsenal v Brighton

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Cardiff City v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Watford

Everton v Burnley

Huddersfield Town v Man Utd

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Fulham

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Utd v Cardiff City

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Spurs v Everton

Watford v West Ham