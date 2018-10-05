Accessibility Links

What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

(Getty)

The Premier League continues this weekend, with five matches in total picked for live TV.

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Friday 5 October 2018

Brighton v West Ham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday, 6 October 2018

Man Utd v Newcastle United– 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Other matches kicking off at 3pm (highlights later)
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Leicester City v Everton
Spurs v Cardiff City
Watford v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 7 October 2018

Fulham v Arsenal – 12pm, live on BT Sport
Southampton v Chelsea – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Man City – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Premier League 2018/19 full fixture guide and TV coverage

All about Match of the Day 2

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

