Line Of Duty fans hyped about latest mini-trailer – and Steve’s new beard

Martin Compston's DS Arnott is returning to AC-12 with a brand new look

The finale of BBC’s Bodyguard may have been packed with scenes of nail-biting tension and a twist that completely flipped the series, but for many fans, the evening’s talking point was a new Line of Duty trailer.

Immediately following the Bodyguard, BBC1 revealed a teaser for the upcoming fifth series of creator Jed Mercurio’s other drama…

The short clip didn’t give away too much, but viewers glimpsed Detective Sergeant Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), with Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) declaring: “AC-12 is being met with an institutional cover-up!” Business as usual then.

But then viewers were hit with a revelation which could be the key talking of series five: Steve Arnott has a beard.

Yes, the Detective Sergeant played by Martin Compston was seen sporting some heavy facial furniture, a marked difference from his usual cleanly-shaven face.

And viewers couldn’t get over it…

So, although the trailer really only revealed the change in Arnott’s appearance (this being old news for those who saw an earlier picture of the cast), it still got viewers SERIOUSLY hyped for upcoming episodes…

Fans have still got a bit of a wait to see the fifth series, though: Jed Mercurio has said AC-12 will be back on the case in early 2019.

This article was originally published on 24 September 2018

