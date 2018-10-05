The Weekender: Boat Party is about to sail on to ITV2.

The spin-off from the hugely popular Ibiza Weekender will see a mixture of old and new reps hitting the high seas (and the booze) as they board a luxury yacht for a new six-part series.

When is The Weekender: Boat Party on TV?

The Weekender: Boat Party starts on Tuesday 9 October at 9pm on ITV2.

Is there a trailer for The Weekender: Boat Party?

There most certainly is. It’s rather short, but we get our first glimpse at captain David and co as they climb aboard the glamorous boat and set sail for some huge party hotspots.

Which reps are in The Weekender: Boat Party?

We can expect a mix of old and new reps to be aboard the boat this autumn.

Current reps on the show include Love Island star Chyna Ellis and Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies.

Commissioner for ITV2, Satmohan Panesar, said, “There is only one Weekender and its ever-growing young audience are in for a treat when we set sail this summer and then return to Ibiza for more high jinx with our favourite group of reps.”