Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Japanese Grand Prix live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the 17th race of the season

Lewis Hamilton on track during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom (Getty))

Lewis Hamilton has a 50 point advantage in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings as the F1 grid arrives in Japan for the 17th race of the 2018 season.

This weekend both Sky Sports and Channel 4 will have full live coverage of the race and qualifying.

It’s a packed weekend of sport, with Premier League matches and a potentially decisive Formula 1 battle all taking place.

Find out how to follow all the action live on TV this weekend, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Japanese Grand Prix

Live from the Suzuki Circuit

Qualifying: Saturday 6th October

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, with the qualifying start time set for 7am. Channel 4 will also have highlights from 10.30am.

Race Day: Sunday 7th October

The race is due to start bright and early at 6.10am and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

Channel 4 will also have highlights from 12.30pm.

Where else can I follow the Japanese Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Formula 1 2018 race calendar and TV coverage guide

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

