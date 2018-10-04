Accessibility Links

Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Sarah Ann Magson: a solicitor who once had 36 piercings

She also runs a nursery furniture business

Sarah Ann Magson, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

“I’ve never failed in any task I’ve ever done!” So says Sarah Ann, director of law firm Watson Woodhouse Solicitors in her Apprentice audition tape.

With her legal background, she also says she’s going to “lay down the law in the boardroom”, which we’re sure Lord Sugar will appreciate.

Alongside her legal work, Middlesbrough-born Sarah Ann has run her own nursery furniture business, Little Arrivals, since 2016.

Sarah Ann is also a big fan of piercings, claiming to have had 36 at one point – “I won’t tell you where they all are!” she says.

Sarah Ann Magson: The Facts

Age: 37

Occupation: Solicitor

Lives: Teesside

Twitter: @sarahannmagson

LinkedIn profile: Sarah Ann Magson – Director at Little Arrivals

The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

All about The Apprentice

The Apprentice ep 1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

