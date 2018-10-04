Accessibility Links

Meet Kayode Damali: the Apprentice 2018 candidate who asked out Victoria Derbyshire on live TV

The professional speaker also appeared as a contestant on Come Dine With Me

Kayode Damali, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Although working as a nightlife events organiser, Apprentice candidate Kayode appears to pride himself more on his career as an international professional speaker (“international because Kayode usually speaks in England but has now had a booking in Wales,” according to his LinkedIn page).

In his role as a motivational speaker, he’s crafted such speeches as “Should you go to University?” for Sixth Form students where the entrepreneur introduces himself as “the son of my mum and dad” – which is actually better than when he described himself as “a fun guy, not a mushroom!” in his Apprentice audition tape.

The 26-year-old also appeared on a past edition of Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me. He didn’t win, but did offer this baffling piece of life advice: “I always say in a car there’s a reason why the rearview mirror is smaller than the windscreen: it’s all about moving forward, not looking back.”

That’s not all. Kayode was seen on a BBC debate on the Brexit referendum hosted by Victoria Derbyshire, where he asked out the host.

Yes, really. When questioned about the free movement of people across Europe, Kayode told the host “I could just leave right now if I wanted to… you can come with me if you want… we could go together!”

#NewProfilePic

Kayode also made headlines before The Apprentice started, with his official profile picture subject to an unfortunate Photoshop error, which gave the budding businessman three hands.

BBC, TL

Kayode Damali: The Facts

Age: 26

Occupation: professional speaker

LinkedIn page: International Professional Speaker and Nightlife Events Organiser

Twitter: @KayodeKoD

Instagram: @kayodekod

The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

