Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
How to watch Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding

How to watch Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding

The Beckhams, the Clooneys and Ellie Goulding are all rumoured guests — as well, of course, as the Royal Family

Princess Eugenie (Getty)

Bring out the bunting, dust off the china — it’s another royal wedding.

Advertisement

Although there won’t be nearly as much media coverage for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding as there was for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s back in May, you can still expect updates on the starry guest list, the ceremony and the dress.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

What time is Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and where will it take place?

The wedding will take place on the morning of Friday 12th October in the chapel at Windsor Castle — the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

How can I watch the wedding?

Princess Eugenie and other members of the royal family (Getty)
Princess Eugenie and other members of the royal family (Getty)

The service will be broadcast as part of a special royal wedding edition of This Morning on ITV. The programme will begin at the earlier time of 9.25am, and the service broadcast from 11am.

Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford will both be at Windsor Castle to present the coverage and point out the celebrity guests.

Advertisement

The Royal Wedding: a Family Celebration will also air at 8pm on ITV with the morning’s highlights, while clips will also be shown during BBC News.

Tags

All about This Morning

Princess Eugenie (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant in Four Weddings and a Funeral (Sky, EH)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

George Shelley: Leanring to Grieve (BBC)

Interview George Shelley on losing his sister Harriet: 'When you're grieving it's easy to end up at rock bottom'

Jenna Coleman as the Queen and Tom Hughes as Prince Albert in ITV's Victoria

Victoria and Albert will be “terrified” in series three, says writer Daisy Goodwin

Noah Wyle and Kerry Bishé in The Romanoffs episode 2, The Royal We (Amazon)

Amazon Prime Video October 2018 new releases: the best TV shows and movies streaming this month

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more