How to watch Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding

Bring out the bunting, dust off the china — it’s another royal wedding.

Although there won’t be nearly as much media coverage for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding as there was for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s back in May, you can still expect updates on the starry guest list, the ceremony and the dress.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

What time is Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and where will it take place?

The wedding will take place on the morning of Friday 12th October in the chapel at Windsor Castle — the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

How can I watch the wedding?

The service will be broadcast as part of a special royal wedding edition of This Morning on ITV. The programme will begin at the earlier time of 9.25am, and the service broadcast from 11am.

Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford will both be at Windsor Castle to present the coverage and point out the celebrity guests.

The Royal Wedding: a Family Celebration will also air at 8pm on ITV with the morning’s highlights, while clips will also be shown during BBC News.