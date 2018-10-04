Accessibility Links

Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton becomes seventh Dancing on Ice 2019 star

The 34-year-old American previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating

ITV, TL

Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has been confirmed as the seventh celebrity skater to join the upcoming Dancing on Ice 2019.

Thornton – the youngest member of the pop group headed by Nicole Scherzinger – was unveiled on This Morning in a pre-recorded video message.

“Hi guys, it’s Melody Thornton from Pussycat Dolls,” she said. “And I guess the cat’s out of the bag. I’m so excited.

“I’m going to be on the 2019 cast of Dancing On Ice. I can’t wait to see you and I can’t wait to do some skating for you!”

This isn’t Thornton’s first UK reality show, with the singer appearing on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and the second series of Celebs Go Dating.

Thornton joins TOWIE star Gemma Collins, actor Richard Blackwood, dancer James Jordan, Westlife member Brian McFadden, TV presenter Saira Khan and former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom in the lineup.

Keep up to date with all the Dancing on Ice announcements and rumours here.

