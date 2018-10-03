Accessibility Links

The Apprentice 2018: Who got fired? Who was Project Manager? The weekly results

The Apprentice 2018: Who got fired? Who was Project Manager? The weekly results

How much profit did the candidates make? Who was in each team? What did Lord Sugar say?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Baroness Brady, Lord Sugar, Claude Littner - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks TL

Week One: The buying task in Malta

Programme Name: The Apprentice (Series 14 2018) - Episodics - TX: 03/10/2018 - Episode: The Apprentice - (Series 14 2018 ) Ep 1 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Frank, Daniel, Rick and Kurran running the streets in Malta as they run out of time - (C) Taylor Herring - Photographer: Screen GrabsTL

The PMs, the teams and the money

Girls Team

Project Manager: Jasmine – with Camilla, Jackie, Khadija, Sabrina, Sarah, Sarah Ann, Sian 

Spend: €191

Fines: €738.48 (the team bought seven out of nine items, but purchased one object past the deadline and failed to reach the airport in time)

Total spend: 929.48

Boys Team

Project Manager: Kayode – with Alex, Tom, Daniel, David, Frank, Kurran, Rick

Spend: €128

Fines: €636.68 (the team bought seven out of nine items, but got an actual octopus instead of the diving equipment of the same name. Plus they only purchased two out of six bottles of wine)

Total spend: 764.68 

The treat

It was back to the house for the boys for a Maltese feast cooked by David Darmanin, who was raised in the country

The boardroom

Lord Sugar was not at all impressed with the losing team. He told them: “Ladies, it was the first task, but basically it was a very simple task. If you would have negotiated better, if you were on time, there was a chance that you would have beaten them.”

Jasmine then opted to take Sarah and Jackie back to the boardroom. “I made some difficult decisions and stepped up when nobody else was prepared to make those decisions and some of the information I was given meant that we failed the task,” Jasmine said.

Disputing this, Jackie then bellowed at Jasmine: “The fact that you have brought me in here clearly highlights that this is way out of your depth!” Jackie was then quietened by Lord Sugar aide Karren Brady, who said: “you can get your point across without shouting.”

When asked by Lord Sugar why Sarah had been brought back, Jasmine replied that she wasted time by being disruptive.

“I was disruptive at one point, but it was just a disagreement and over within about two minutes,” said Sarah. “It will never ever happen again.”

Sarah then accused Jasmine of talking down to her – “I don’t know why, but you seem to think you’re better than me and that’s why I’m in here.”

However, it was Lord Sugar who had the final say: “Sarah, you’re impatient, argumentative…All a bit of a problem for me. I have to make a decision based upon who I believe has got the capability for progressing in this process. Sarah, you’re fired.”

The Apprentice continues on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC1

The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

