The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates

16 new candidates are about to be put through their paces by Lord Sugar on The Apprentice 2018 – and now we know who they all are.

Keen to impress Sugar and his trusted advisors Karen Brady and Claude Littner, the budding entrepreneurs will compete to be his business partner and secure a £250,000 investment in their business plan.

From a tree surgeon and a solicitor to a tax advisor and a professional speaker, there’s certainly a wide range of candidates entering the boardroom for the new series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the the contestants of The Apprentice 2018…

The Apprentice will air weekly on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1 from 3rd October

Age: 21

Job: IT Analyst

From: The Wirral

Alex credits Elon Musk amongst his role models because, in his word, “in business, he reaches for the stars, rather than everyone else who just aims to conquer the earth”. OK… He also claims his ‘gift of the gab’ is his best skill but admits that he can sometimes be too headstrong.

He says: “I know everything. Call me ‘Google’… it’s my middle name.”

Age: 22

Job: Owner, Nut Milk Brand

From: Lancashire

From skydiving to swimming with sharks, Camilla says she’s a serious adrenaline junkie. She believes her people skills are her biggest strength, although feels her openness can sometimes work against her – and so is planning to ‘keep her cards close to her chest’ when it comes to the boardroom.

She says: “I’m a bundle of energy and creativity and certainly a one off… ain’t no Vanilla Camilla”

Age: 28

Job: Owner, Lifestyle Brand

From: London

Daniel set up his business in 2017 and likens himself to Jordan Belfort, the main character in The Wolf of Wall Street – definitely a great role model for an Apprentice candidate…

He says: “I have the beauty and the brains, typically people only have one. I was blessed with both in abundance.”

Age: 32

Job: Tax Advisor

From: East Yorkshire

David says he’s worried his tendency to be too trusting could be his downfall in The Apprentice – but is confident that his ability to stay positive and ‘talk to anyone about anything’ will see him through.

He says: “My friends and family call me the Duracell bunny as I take on so much and never stop. I just keep going.”

Age: 27

Job: Senior Marketing Manager

From: London

Frank freely admits he can be brutal in the boardroom and does not stand for people who shirk responsibility. He also says he can sometimes play people off against each other to get what he wants. Sounds like he’ll defend his corner hard if he’s on the losing team.

He says: “There’s no need to watch your back when I’m already two steps in front.”

Age: 34

Job: Sponsorship Consultant

From: London

Having sold her company in 2016 and published a business book in 2017, Jackie says she is a trailblazer within the sponsorship industry and wider business community and credits her success to her positive attitude.

She says: “I’m not intimidated by anybody, or anything.”

Age: 34

Job: Learning and Development Manager

From: West Midlands

Jasmine has built her career on training others to better themselves and develop their skills. She credits American life coach Tony Robbins as her role model and admires how he has built a global empire and success whilst also improving people’s lives. But as her quote below shows, she’s not exactly all fluffy and supportive when it comes to The Apprentice…

She says: “All is fair in love and war…and business is war.”

Age: 26

Job: Professional Speaker

From: Cheshire

Kayode’s professional speaking job means he delivers talks to inspire young people all over the country. He believes his positive personality and natural likeability will lead to Apprentice success.

He says: “I’m not here to razzle dazzle and hit you with buzzwords like ‘I’m so motivated, passionate’… Anyone can say those things and I’m not anyone, I’m Kayode Damali. If you’re not your own biggest fan, who do you expect to be it for you?”

Age: 28

Job: Owner, Eco Cleaning Company

From: Lincolnshire

Khadija has run her own eco-friendly cleaning business for the past three years, and considers her people skills to be her best business asset. She looks up to Richard Branson in business for ‘his success and willingness to assist others’ and plans to be likeable but focused, apparently.

She says: “Whatever I say I’m going to make happen happens. I’m a serious Mumpreneur who doesn’t have time for timewasters and idiocy.”

Age: 22

Job: Law Graduate

From: London

Kurran is inspired in business by his father who started his own airline. He says he gets furstrated by people who are out for themselves rather than working collectively for the team – let’s see how long that team spirit lasts…

He says: “I’ll be honest, I don’t eat, sleep, breathe business but I do eat, sleep and breathe success.”

Age: 33

Job: Quality Controller

From: Lancashire

Rick believes that being able to separate business from pleasure means he is good at getting the best from others, and hopes that by befriending all the contestants he’ll be able to earn their support. But be warned: he also claims he is a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ and will use this to his advantage.

He says: “I won’t pussyfoot and waste time, as time is of the essence in everything. People will have to like it or lump it.”

Age: 22

Job: Owner, Tennis Events Company

From: Middlesex

Sabrina first set up her own company when she was just 14, selling retro sweets as part of a Young Enterprise Scheme. She cites Emma Watson as one of her role models because she’s ‘always clear-headed and makes good decisions, whilst still having elements of fun’.

She says: “I am a mix of Willy Wonka drinking an espresso martini… classy and sophisticated on the outside; inside, a little bit crazy and wacky but full of brilliant ideas.”

Age: 29

Job: Owner, Children’s Acting Academy

From: Manchester

Sarah owns and runs an acting academy for children. She admits she’s not good with business terminology and is angered by people in business who turn their noses up at the working-class demographic. Music to Lord Sugar’s ears?

She says: “I am me, I don’t have a posh accent or pretend to be anyone else. My personality sells me, my passion to succeed and work ethic.”

Age: 37

Job: Solicitor

From: Teesside

Alongside her role as Director at a law firm, Sarah Ann has also run her own nursery furniture business since 2016. She believes her loyalty, commitment and ability to remain calm under pressure are her best qualities and thinks that her skills and charm will outwit any of her competitors.

She says: “I am used to laying down the law in the courtroom, but now I’m going to lay down the law in the boardroom.”

Age: 25

Job: Owner, Swimwear Brand

From: Leeds

Sian owns and runs a swimwear fashion brand, with clients including celebrities and celebrity stylists. She identifies with Coco Chanel as a role model in business, as she ‘came from nothing and worked her way to the top’.

She says: “I bring both the passion and the fire – in the boardroom, I will be merciless.”

Age: 28

Job: Owner, Tree Surgery Firm

From: Southampton

Having struggled at school, Tom now runs a successful tree surgery business. He says he’s drawn to situations that intimidate him and believes he can rise to any challenge.

He says: “There are very few people that can genuinely say they’re going to make it – but I know that I’m going to.”

