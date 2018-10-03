Who is Kim-Joy? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

Mental health specialist Kim-Joy is one of the 12 bakers taking part in The Great British Bake Off 2018.

The Belgium-born 27-year-old is passionate about bread, and her birthday falls on World Baking Day – 17th May – which she sees as a sure sign that she was born to bake.

Kim-Joy was raised in London by an English father and Malaysian-Chinese mother, before moving to Leeds, where she now lives with her partner.

She is the only baker in her family, and she says that she didn’t have the confidence to bid for a place on the show until this year.

“My friends have always wanted me to apply, but I didn’t feel confident enough to apply until this year,” she says. “I went into the tent mostly for myself to see if I could do it!”

If she were tasked with constructing an illusion cake that looks like the real thing on GBBO, she says she would “make a magnifying glass with a chocolate handle, and 12 mini bakers wearing brown bake off aprons under the glass”.

She added: “I think I would prefer to do something that wasn’t completely realistic, though, as I enjoy having the freedom to create my own twist on things!”

Kim-Joy’s Bake Off journey

After bringing incredible, artistic creations to the tent week in week out, Kim-Joy was finally crowned Star Baker in Spice Week after she wowed the judges with her beautifully intricate spiced biscuit chandelier which you can see below, as well as a throwback to those amazing space turtles from Dessert Week.

They come in peace. Welcome to our little blue planet, space turtles! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/dDXTNESBRJ — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 18, 2018

The moment in Biscuit Week when Kim-Joy announced that she was basing her orange blossom biscuit flavours on her hair conditioner, you just knew that she would be a brilliant addition to the Bake Off tent.

But it was her comment about Dan’s biscuit ‘baby’ that really stole the show on opening night. Well, someone had to say it…

I was thinking same as Kim-Joy when I saw Dan's design! And it wasn't a prawn I was thinking! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/uks4ffXGFe — Andrew Yee (new account – follow again!) (@AndrewYee2) August 28, 2018

Kim-joy saying that she thought the baby “looked like something else” with a masterful look-to-camera is making me scream #gbbo — charlotte geater (@tambourine) August 28, 2018

In Dessert Week Kim-Joy wowed the tent – and the nation – with her melting chocolate ball which was decorated like a planet and contained a pile of (space?) turtles. Because why not. It was glorious.

The faces of a nation as Kim-Joy's space turtles emerge. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/C8Dk507WJN — Gamerbake (@Gamerbake) September 18, 2018

Kim-Joy: Key Facts

Age: 27

From: London (originally from Belgium)

Job: Mental health specialist

Instagram: KimJoysKitchen

@kimjoyskitchenTwitter:

