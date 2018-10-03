Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom joins Dancing on Ice 2019

Ryan Sidebottom has become the latest celebrity to sign up for Dancing on Ice 2019.

The former England cricketer will be joining the ITV skating show in the new year.

Sidebottom is an ex-teammate of fellow England cricketer Graeme Swann, who’s currently strutting his stuff on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair met up earlier this week at Lord’s Cricket Ground – and perhaps shared a few dancing secrets?

“I’m immensely excited,” Sidebottom said of his upcoming appearance on ITV. “It’s obviously something totally different, massively out of my comfort zone.

“I’m just going to enjoy the ride, I don’t take myself too seriously. I’m going to embrace it, enjoy it, and have a laugh and a giggle along the way.”

The 40-year-old is the sixth celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2019, joining Gemma Collins, Richard Blackwood, James Jordan, Brian McFadden and Saira Khan in the line-up.

Twelve celebrities in total will compete in the 2019 show, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The show will air in the new year on ITV, although a precise air date is still to be confirmed.