Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: who has joined the celebrity line-up?

After Dancing on Ice skated back to screens in a revived format for 2018, ITV have announced the competition will return for an 11th series in 2019.

But which celebrities will be sliding around the rink?

Although the series is still only months away, the show is revealing some of its celebrity line-up, with gossip and rumours spreading about who else could be heating up the ice.

Here are the names currently confirmed for the show, and those spotted in DOI’s rumour mill…

Confirmed contestants:

The TOWIE star and meme machine Collins was unveiled for the competition on This Morning, where she revealed a surprising background on the rink, having played ice hockey in her youth.

The reality star added: “I don’t know how they’re going to lift me up and how fast I can move around the ice, but I really want to give it a go!”

Best known as Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders, the actor, comedian and rapper was revealed as a contestant alongside Collins. And it turns out he’s already got experience on the ice. “I grew up in Sweden, so I used to skate out there,” he said. “I can skate, but I normally dance on dry land. So dancing and skating are two different things, which I’ve got to combine.”

A former professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, James Jordan will be hoping to take some of his cool footwork onto the ice in the New Year, after he was unveiled as the third Dancing on Ice contestant on BBC Radio 5 Live.

On the programme, he bemoaned the fact that “all the naughty people are gone” from Strictly — he was once known as the bad boy of the BBC dance contest, could he be about to raise the eyebrows of DOI viewers?

Former member of boy band Westlife, Brian McFadden was revealed as the fourth contestant during a pre-recorded message on Lorraine.

“I’m very excited,” he said on joining DOI. “I’ve already been practising out the back garden on my rollerblades and my mum says I’m a one man Torvill and Dean. Watch this space…”

The next celeb to be announced for #DancingOnIce 2019 is… 🥁@IamSairaKhan! pic.twitter.com/2wkdeRzA7Q — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) October 2, 2018

Loose Women’s Saira Khan was the fifth celebrity to join the line-up. Appearing on the chat show in skates and spandex, she said: “I’m in it to win it.”

After shooting to fame on The Apprentice in 2005, Khan has since gone on to forge a successful TV career including being a regular panellist on Loose Woman and starring on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

The former England cricketer is good mates with current Strictly star Graeme Swann, so perhaps by the time Sidebottom steps on to the ice in 2019 he’ll have had a chance to get some dancing tips from his former teammate.

Just try not to think about the other cricketer who took on the Dancing on Ice challenge: Monty Panesar was forced to pull out before the series had even begun last year after suffering an injury in training…

And the rumoured contestants are…

Jane Danson

An official announcement hasn’t been made, but according to the Mail Online, the Coronation Street star – who has played Leanne Battersby on the ITV soap since 1997 – will be getting her skates on.

Fans of the show have also guessed this sneak peek photo shows the actor.

With Love Island’s Kem Cetinay finishing in fourth place in the 2018 competition, there’s every chance another star of the ITV2 reality show could be tempted to try their luck on Dancing on Ice. And fans think Wes Nelson has signed up to the show after it dropped this teaser picture of a faded haircut.