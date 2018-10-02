Accessibility Links

Access All Areas: Behind the scenes on This Morning

Access All Areas: Behind the scenes on This Morning

Join us as we celebrate 30 years of the award-winning daytime TV hit by meeting the cast and crew in this exclusive day in the life film

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Behind The Scenes on This Morning

On the 3rd October 1988, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan presented the very first broadcast of This Morning, live from Liverpool’s Albert Dock.

Three decades later, the magazine programme has gone on to become the nation’s favourite TV show with a string of awards and broadcasting live to millions of viewers every single morning from 10.30am on ITV.

But how do they do it? How do the team behind This Morning keep producing fantastic television, day after day and week after week? Well, we’ve got the answer.

Join us for an EXCLUSIVE RadioTimes.com Original Production behind the scenes tour at Television Centre, where we sit down for a chat with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, see what happens backstage when the show is on air, and meet the incredibly hard-working team who bring This Morning to your TV screen.

This Morning will celebrate turning 30 from 1st October, 10.30am on ITV and This Morning – 30 Unforgettable Years documentary will air 2nd October, 7.30pm on ITV

All about This Morning

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

