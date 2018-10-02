When will The Durrells return for series three?

It won’t be long before The Durrells is back on our TV screens: our favourite Corfu-based dysfunctional family returns to ITV on Sunday 18th March at 8pm.

So what have we got in store? “More of the usual, just sort of monkeying around in Corfu having a blast,” Leslie Durrell actor Callum Woodhouse told us at the Radio Times Covers Party. “It’s just a really fun series and it carries on being fun. But with a few emotional moments along the way as well.”

He adds: “There’s a lot of exciting stuff for Leslie going on. He starts the series, basically he’s a bit of a casanova. And has a bit of a journey of self-discovery through the series.”

And there will be romance for Margo Durrell too, says Daisy Waterstone: “Margo’s going out with Zoltan in this series, who comes at the end of series two and I think it’s Margo’s first love.”

When was the third series of The Durrells announced?

Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival in 2017 as he premiered series two, Simon Nye revealed that this would not be Keeley Hawes’ last outing as widowed single mother Louisa Durrell.

Addressing the old adage “never work with children and animals,” he told the audience: “They got some exotic new – that’s series three, some exotic new animals.”

Nye had let the proverbial cat out of the bag. Kirsty Lang, who hosted the session with Hawes as well as executive producers Lee Morris and Sally Woodward Gentle, asked: “You mentioned series three. It hasn’t actually been announced. Is there going to be a series three?”

Nye confirmed that the script was written and production was about to start, with Hawes due to fly out to Corfu in three weeks’ time to continue the adventures of the Durrell family.

The Durrells airs on Sundays at 8pm on ITV. It airs in the US as “The Durrells in Corfu” on PBS Masterpiece.

The Durrells in Corfu season 3 starts on Sunday September 30 at 8/7c on Masterpiece on PBS