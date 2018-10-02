Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
When is Queen of the World on TV? What’s the documentary about, and which members of the royal family are in it?

When is Queen of the World on TV? What’s the documentary about, and which members of the royal family are in it?

ITV cameras spent more than a year shadowing the royal family

Queen Elizabeth II (Getty)

A rare portrait of the British monarchy’s relationship with the Commonwealth, cameras spent more than a year shadowing the royal family — including Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about ITV documentary Queen of the World.

What time is Queen of the World on TV?

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 01: The Queen Reviewing Troops On Her Arrival In Brisbane, Australia (exact Date Not Certain) During Her Jubilee Tour In February & March 1977 (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

The two-part documentary first airs on ITV at 9.15pm on Tuesday 25th September. The second episode airs at 9pm on Tuesday 2nd October.

What is Queen of the World about and which royals are in it?

In this behind-the-scenes look at the royal family with a focus on their Commonwealth projects, ITV has managed to secure a rare amount of access to the monarchy.

Viewers follow various British royals, including Meghan Markle, who revisits her wedding dress ahead of a new exhibition, and a jokey Prince Harry, who greets eight young hospitality professionals on work experience at Buckingham Palace.

There are also private home movies to pour over — and a glimpse inside Rideau Hall, Ottawa: the Queen’s Canadian residence.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Queen of the World?

Yes, you can watch it below.

Tags

All about Queen of the World

Queen Elizabeth II (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith (Getty, EH)

Matt Smith reveals his advice to The Crown successor Tobias Menzies

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown series 3 (Netflix)

Coming soon Everything you need to know about The Crown series three

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: David Walliams

David Walliams to play the Prime Minister in new Sky comedy The Queen and I

Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc

Mel and Sue to star in their first sitcom together as a pair of hapless killers

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more