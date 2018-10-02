Accessibility Links

Poldark fans need a big hug after THAT series four finale death

Poldark fans need a big hug after THAT series four finale death

Viewers are reeling over a shock ending to the BBC drama

The finale of Poldark series four had it all: Drake and Morwenna’s tear-jerking wedding, flashbacks to Young Ross and evil George and, most importantly, a shock death.

After taking a concoction to induce an early labour in an attempt to prove to husband George that eight-month pregnancies were normal – and thus that her first son Valentine was not Ross’s child – Elizabeth (Heida Reed) died shortly after giving birth.

And fans were not okay with it…

However, they were also brought to tears by an unlikely character: George Warleggan.

Although often the reviled villain of the BBC drama, viewers were moved at seeing how the habitually heartless husband of Elizabeth was devastated by her death…

Many praised actor Jack Farthing for his portrayal of the grieving widower…

So, will the villainous George blame Ross (Aidan Turner) for the death and wreak his revenge in series five? And how will Elizabeth’s passing impact Poldark himself?

We will likely have to wait until 2019 for the next series. But the good news? Everyone’s already pumped for it.

Poldark series 5 is likely to air in 2019

