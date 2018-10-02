Accessibility Links

Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls 2018 line-up revealed

Love Island’s Montana Brown, EastEnders' Martin Kemp and The Dark Knight's Eric Roberts are among those heading into the wilderness

Montana Brown, Martin Kemp, Eric Roberts (Getty, EH)

Another year, another ten celebrities shipping off to a remote island to test their survival skills with Bear Grylls.

The 2018 line-up for Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls includes 2017 Love Island contestant Montana Brown, former EastEnders and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and The Dark Knight actor Eric Roberts.

Also entering the wilderness will be two Olympians – rower James Cracknell, and boxer Anthony Ogogo – as well as The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks, Ronnie Wood’s former wife Jo Wood, actress and radio broadcaster Roxanne Pallett, journalist and transgender activist Paris Lees and TV doctor Dr Saleyha Ahsan.

For four weeks, the famous faces will bid adieu to their family, friends, phones, social media accounts and luxuries, and will descend on the island with nothing but the clothes on their back, basic tools, medical supplies and enough water to last for 24 hours.

Here’s hoping for group renditions of Spandau Ballet hits around the campfire.

The Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls will air on Channel 4 this autumn.

All about Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls

Anthony Ogogo, Paris Lees, Montana Brown, Roxanne Pallett, Jo Wood, Eric Roberts, Pete Wicks, Martin Kemp and James Cracknell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

