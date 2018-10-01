What time is Drowning on Plastic on TV?

Scientist and BBC presenter Liz Bonnin explores the world’s problem of plastic waste in an eye-opening one-off documentary special, and it features some staggering statistics.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Drowning in Plastic on TV?

Drowning in Plastic is on BBC1 on Monday 1st October at 8.30pm.

What’s it about?

Did you know that every minute around the world, we buy a million plastic bottles and two million plastic bags?

It’s just one of the astonishing facts revealed in the BBC1 documentary, which looks at the long-lasting impact of our plastic purchases.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Bonnin admits the programme is “a hard watch and a hard pill to swallow, but we are responsible for this. So what do you want? How are we going to sugar that pill? We’ve just got to get on with it and fix the mess we’ve created for ourselves.”

Drowning in Plastic features shearwater chicks with pieces of plastic in their stomachs; whales caught in fishing gear; and a mile-long raft of plastic in an Indonesian river.

“The most striking thing was the sheer scale of the problem,” added Bonnin. “Even when I was researching this project, I didn’t really get a handle on just how pervasive plastic is, and just how badly it’s been affecting our wildlife without us realising.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.