Rebel Wilson sends Pitch Perfect fans wild with cast reunion snap teasing fourth film

The actress struck a cryptic pose while out celebrating with her fellow Bellas

Rebel Wilson (Getty, EH)

We have potentially aca-amazing news – Pitch Perfect 4 might be happening. Rebel Wilson seemed to tease the prospect of a fourth movie with a photo on Twitter which sees her strike a pose with a few of her fellow Bellas.

The cast reunited for Anna Camp and Skylar Astin’s birthdays, and Wilson posted a snap showing her with her co-stars Camp, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit each holding up four fingers.

When filming kicked off for the third movie, the cast posed with three fingers up… so our detective senses are telling us this latest photo means there may well be a fourth. Fans are aca-ecstatic, to say the least…

Snow, who plays Chloe in the movies, told Extra just last week that she would be on board for Pitch Perfect 4.

“I think all of us would be game for it,” she said. “We have the best time filming those movies. We made some of our best friends during that franchise… part of us knows that chapter might be closed and is okay with that, but we are still incredibly close and we will probably make them — if they want us to — until the end of time.”

Bring back the pitches!

