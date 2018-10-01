Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Rainbow star Geoffrey Hayes dies aged 76

Rainbow star Geoffrey Hayes dies aged 76

The TV presenter and actor passed away in hospital surrounded by his family

Geoffrey Hayes, FremantleMedia Ltd/Rex/Shutterstock

TV presenter Geoffrey Hayes, best known for his work on children’s show Rainbow, has died aged 76.

Advertisement

In a statement to the Press Association, Hayes’ manager said: “It is with great sadness that the family announce that Geoffrey passed away in hospital with his wife, Sarah, and son, Tom, by his side.”

It continued: “The family would like to express their thanks to the many fans over the years as it always gave Geoffrey so much pleasure to know that he and his Rainbow team had given so much fun to TV and theatre audiences over the years.

“There will be no further comment at the moment and it would be appreciated if the privacy of Geoffrey’s family is respected at this most difficult time.”

Hayes became a household name after starring in ITV’s Rainbow alongside puppet characters Zippy, George and Bungle from 1972 to 1997. Sharing similarities with US series Sesame Street, the show helped children with english and maths across 1,000 episodes

Hayes also had a recurring role in BBC1 drama series Z Cars in the early 1970s and appeared on programmes including Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Pointless Celebrities.

Advertisement

His death has prompted a number of tributes posted on social media:

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Rainbow

Geoffrey Hayes, FremantleMedia Ltd/Rex/Shutterstock
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(SEAC, JG)

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Colin Morgan in Merlin (BBC, EWA)

Merlin at 10: The cast and creatives on how they made the BBC’s boy-wizard drama

Getty

Kids from Fame reunite for comeback concerts – and new single

Postman Pat (BBC, HF)

BBC pays tribute to Postman Pat creator John Cunliffe

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more