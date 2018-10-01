Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Derry Girls cast assemble for series two read-through

Derry Girls cast assemble for series two read-through

Actor Nicola Coughlan showed the sneakiest of peeks of the Channel 4 comedy

Derry Girls Channel 4

Good news for fans of Derry Girls: the cast have got together for a script read-through ahead of series two.

Advertisement

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the Channel 4 comedy, recently tweeted an image of a ‘read through cast list’ for the next run of the show.

A transmission date has yet to be confirmed, but we might have some idea what to expect in series two, with writer Lisa McGee previously telling RadioTimes.com that she’s “toying” with covering the ceasefire and how it “actually unsettled people”, as well as Bill Clinton’s 1995 visit to Derry.

The sitcom follows a group of four teenage girls from Derry (hence the name) and their school lives in the 1990s during the Troubles.

Earlier this year, Derry Girls claimed the title of Radio Times Comedy Champion, beating Inside No 9 in a competition where almost a million votes were cast.

Advertisement

Creator Lisa McGee also made the top 20 in this year’s Radio Times TV 100, with Channel 4’s head of comedy, Fiona McDermott, describing her as the “real deal — a writer with a heartfelt need to tell stories people want to watch.”

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Derry Girls

Derry Girls Channel 4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Adam Rowe with his Dave award for best one-liner at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (UKTV, HF)

“I had a job drilling holes for water – it was well boring” – the top 10 jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe

Derry Girls Channel 4

Derry Girls wins Radio Times Comedy Champion after epic battle with Inside No 9

Radio Times TV 100, Getty

The full Radio Times TV 100 Olivia Colman is named the biggest star on British television

Derry Girls episode 6

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee explains THAT ending and Clare’s brave revelation

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more