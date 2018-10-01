Derry Girls cast assemble for series two read-through

Good news for fans of Derry Girls: the cast have got together for a script read-through ahead of series two.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the Channel 4 comedy, recently tweeted an image of a ‘read through cast list’ for the next run of the show.

This is really happening in real life pic.twitter.com/HSfT1mlFOR — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) October 1, 2018

A transmission date has yet to be confirmed, but we might have some idea what to expect in series two, with writer Lisa McGee previously telling RadioTimes.com that she’s “toying” with covering the ceasefire and how it “actually unsettled people”, as well as Bill Clinton’s 1995 visit to Derry.

The sitcom follows a group of four teenage girls from Derry (hence the name) and their school lives in the 1990s during the Troubles.

Earlier this year, Derry Girls claimed the title of Radio Times Comedy Champion, beating Inside No 9 in a competition where almost a million votes were cast.

Creator Lisa McGee also made the top 20 in this year’s Radio Times TV 100, with Channel 4’s head of comedy, Fiona McDermott, describing her as the “real deal — a writer with a heartfelt need to tell stories people want to watch.”