Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: who has joined the celebrity line-up?

After Dancing on Ice skated back to screens in a revived format for 2018, ITV have announced the competition will return for an 11th series in 2019.

Advertisement

But which celebrities will be sliding around the rink?

Although the series is still only months away, the show is revealing some of its celebrity line-up, with gossip and rumours spreading about who else could be heating up the ice.

Here are the names currently confirmed for the show, and those spotted in DOI’s rumour mill…

Confirmed contestants:

The TOWIE star and meme machine Collins was unveiled for the competition on This Morning, where she revealed a surprising background on the rink, having played ice hockey in her youth.

The reality star added: “I don’t know how they’re going to lift me up and how fast I can move around the ice, but I really want to give it a go!”

Best known as Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders, the actor, comedian and rapper was revealed as a contestant alongside Collins. And it turns out he’s already got experience on the ice. “I grew up in Sweden, so I used to skate out there,” he said. “I can skate, but I normally dance on dry land. So dancing and skating are two different things, which I’ve got to combine.”

And the rumoured contestants are…

Jane Danson

An official announcement hasn’t been made, but according to the Mail Online, the Coronation Street star – who has played Leanne Battersby on the ITV soap since 1997 – will be getting her skates on.

Fans of the show have also guessed this sneak peek photo shows the actor.

With Love Island’s Kem Cetinay finishing in fourth place in the 2018 competition, there’s every chance another star of the ITV2 reality show could be tempted to try their luck on Dancing on Ice. And fans think Wes Nelson has signed up to the show after it dropped this teaser picture of a faded haircut.

James Jordan

The reason the former Strictly Come Dancing professional is tipped to join? This teaser photo released by the DOI Instagram account.

Advertisement

It looks suspiciously like Jordan, who, after all, is no stranger to reality TV after his two stints on Celebrity Big Brother (2014 and 2017).