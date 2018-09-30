Who’s got through the X Factor 2018 auditions?

Bootcamp? What Bootcamp? This year’s X Factor is skipping the traditional gruelling post-audition stage and going direct to the terrifying, stressful post-audition stage – the dreaded Six Chair Challenge.

But which acts will be there? See below for our list of everyone who’s made it through so far – but be warned: at the end of the auditions round, the judges will indulge in a bit of Polaroid-based deliberation to whittle down the acts, and only then will we know exactly who’ll be vying for those sought-after musical chairs…

Week 3

Richard Ryan

First audition song: I Believe in a Thing Called Love (The Darkness)

Although appearing perhaps too timid at first, the gran-loving 25-year-old and on-call firefighter blew away the judges in his first audition with his cover of the rock classic. Well, except Simon, who gave the performance the thumbs down. But despite this, Richard passed the audition round with three yeses.

Giovanni Spano

First Audition songs: Gimme Some Lovin’ (The Spencer Davis Group) and Iris (The Goo Goo Dolls).

The 33-year-old West End performer’s first choice didn’t leave the judges wanting more in his first audition, but luckily Simon gave Giovanni a second chance and the singer left with three yeses.

First audition song: Breaking free (High School Musical soundtrack)

For his first performance in front of the judges, the 23-year-old youth worker opted for a special acoustic version of High School Musical classic Breaking free. And the panel was more than impressed, with Louis saying, “There was real honesty and vulnerability when you sang. When you were on the money it was absolutely amazing.” With that Armstrong picked up four yeses.

First audition song: This is Me (Keala Settle)

Veterans of the BBC’s Pitch Battle, the Liverpool choir won over the audiences and judges in their first audition with a cover of The Greatest Showman hit This Is Me. All judges voted to send them into the next round.

Georgia Burgess

First audition song: Who’s Loving You (The Jackson 5)

In her first audition, the 20-year-old temporary recruitment worker earned a standing ovation and some very high praise from Louis: “Out of everybody that we’ve seen, I’m gunna say it, that was my favourite. Great, great vocals!”

First audition song: The Prayer (Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli)

In probably the most surprising X Factor auditions of this year, the 27-year-old from The Philippines impressed judges with two voices after singing both parts of classic Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli duet.

Ricky John

First audition song: Change is Gunna Come (Sam Cooke)

The 37-year-old carpenter from South West London was incredibly nervous before first taking to The X Factor stage. In fact, at one point it seemed like stage-fright was going to get the better of him. However, Ricky managed to finish his performance with the audience and all judges on their feet.

First audition song: Let it go (James Bay) and Skin (Rag’n’Bone Man)

Tom gave us the most awkward audition of the series after we learned he’d competed on The X Factor the same year as judge Louis Tomlinson. And things didn’t get easier when Simon stopped the singer halfway through his first song. Fortunately, Tom turned it around with his second performance, gaining the approval of three judges.

Bella Penfold

First audition song: Fell in Love with a Boy (Joss Stone)

Determined to show an “average joe can crack on and do what they wanna do”, the 19-year-old hotel singer from Essex blew away judges with her Joss Stone cover – all four panel members sent her through to the next round.

Lanya Matthews

First audition song: And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going (Jennifer Hudson)

The 17-year-old student from Tottenham took on a huge Jennifer Hudson number – and didn’t disappoint. With Simon saying “That was more than a performance, that was a statement”, all judges sent Lanya into the next round.

Dee Lush

First audition song: All the way (original song)

The 32-year-old teacher has a very interesting way of keeping discipline in her class: she bribes pupils by promising to sing for them if they behave. Her first audition showed why this works, with all four judges giving her original song a yes.

Dalton Andre Harris

First audition song: Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word (Elton John)

The 24-year-old Jamaican said he prepared seven years for his first audition and luckily this practice paid off: he was given four yeses for his rousing rendition of Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.

Nathan Grisdale

First audition song: Rise Up (Andra Day)

With his first audition, Nathan left the judges with plenty to worry about. While Robbie rated Nathan’s performance as “a 6”, Simon said “I think the last 20 seconds saved you”. Despite these concerns, he still picked up four yeses.

Shan

First audition song: Never be Enough (Loren Allred)

Another X Factor hopeful offering the judges a cover from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, Shan left all judges awestruck. Simon in particular was taken aback, saying: “When I am asked ‘how can you do these shows year after year’… it’s for moments like this. I was genuinely blown away.”

Week 2

First audition song: Impossible (James Arthur)

Twenty-six-year-old florist Natasha Boon bloomed in her audition with a moving rendition of James Arthur’s Impossible, receiving four yeses from the judges.

Owen Mathews

First audition song: Trouble (Elvis Presley)

Seventeen-year-old Owen Mathews managed to channel the king of rock & roll in his audition, performing Trouble by Elvis Presley.

Aaliyah & Acacia K

First audition song: Bang Bang (Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj)

Both Aaliyah and Acacia K originally auditioned in separate auditions on their own, but were advised by Simon Cowell to team up. The result – a storming version of Bang Bang, learnt in just an hour – was enough to see them sail through to the next round.

First audition song: All I Want (Kodaline)

After sharing a moving story about his journey as a transgender man, Felix Shepherd impressed the judges with his soaring version of All I Want by Kodaline.

Ivo

First audition song: Lucky Day (Original song)

Despite being branded one of the weirdest X Factor auditions ever, Ivo both intrigued and confused the judges with original song Lucky Day. He got through with three yeses, with only Louis Tomlinson holding out.

First audition song: Purple Rain (Prince)

Seventeen-year-old Maria Laroco flew all the way from the Philippines to blow the judges away with her powerful rendition of Prince’s Purple Rain.

Burgandy Williams

First audition song: Respect (Aretha Franklin)

Forty-one-year-old singer Burgundy Williams – originally from Georgia, USA, but living in London – certainly got the respect she deserves from the judges with this stonking version of the late Aretha Franklin’s classic.

Tommy Ludford

First audition song: Kingpin (Original song)

Twenty-year-old Kitchen Porter Tommy Ludford managed to convince Simon Cowell that guitars can actually be good with this original song based on his life.

Athena Manourian

First audition song: Crazy in Love (Beyoncé)

Twenty-four-year-old songwriter Athena Manourian flew from Athens, Greece, to deliver a bombastic performance of Crazy in Love that split the judges. She got through with three yeses, but Louis Tomlinson said no.

Tre Amici

First audition song: Nessun Dorma (Pavarotti)

LeRoy, Martin and Richard – three friends from Hull – defied Simon Cowell’s attempt to split them up and instead delivered a moving reprise of Pavarotti’s Nessun Dorma. Their unity and friendship convinced the judges to put them through with four yeses.

First audition song: Never Enough (The Greatest Showman)

Having made it to the Six Chair Challenge last year, 20-year-old make-up artist Scarlett Lee initially returned with an original song called Survival. This, however, did not impress Simon Cowell, who asked her to perform another song. She chose Never Enough from the hit film The Greatest Showman. The rest, as they say, is four yeses.

Week 1

First audition song: And I’m Telling You (Jennifer Hudson)

Seventeen years after he first faced Simon Cowell on Pop Idol, bar singer Danny, who is from Bradford but lives in Benidorm, stunned the judges with his emotional version of And I’m Telling You by Jennifer Hudson. He got four yesses.

First audition song: Juicy Fruit (Original song)

Jeff and Stefan, from London, got four yeses for their original song Juicy Fruit, which was accompanied with an impressive dance number.

Kezia Povey

First audition song: You Are The Reason (Callum Scott)

Fifteen-year-old Kezia Povey gave the judges a reason to put her through, but only as part of a yet-to-be-created girl band.

Charlotte Lee

First audition song: What About Us (P!nk)

Like Kezia Povey, 17-year-old Charlotte Lee was put through as part of a yet-to-be-created girl band.

Molly Scott

First audition song: Man’s World (James Brown)

Sixteen-year-old Molly Scott showed whose world it really is with this rousing take on a James Brown classic. Four yeses very much deserved.

First audition song: Dreamer (Livin’ Joy)

Former Livin’ Joy vocalist Janice Robinson, 50, from America, blew the judges away (especially a tearful Robbie Williams) with her performance of their 90s club classic Dreamer. She got four yeses.

Andy Hofton

First audition song: Angels (Robbie Williams)

Andy Hofton, a Customer Service Advisor from Macclesfield, first performed an original song called Castle of Love, but soon found himself singing Angels on stage with his idol Robbie Williams. He got four yeses.

Olatunji Yearwood

First audition song: Bodyline (Original song)

Olatunji Yearwood flew all the way from Trinidad and Tobago for his ‘World Cup Final’ audition. He performed an original song called Bodyline that got all four yeses from the judges.

Brendan Murray

First audition song: Woman’s Work (Kate Bush)

Brendan Murray, from Galway, Ireland, originally auditioned with Ella Eyre’s We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off, but was asked by Simon Cowell to return to the stage with Woman’s Work by Kate Bush. Murray, not knowing the song, struggled with the lyrics, but eventually showed why he deserved his four yeses.

Jacqueline Faye

First audition song: You’re My World (Cilla Black)

Fifty-three-year-old Jacqueline Faye, who is from Wales but now lives on a farm in Oxfordshire, earned four easy yeses with her epic cover of Cilla Black classic You’re My World.

First audition song: Wake Me Up (Avvici)

This audition carried the weight of a controversial backstory: having auditioned last year, Anthony Russell originally got through to boot camp, but quit half-way through the show due to ‘personal issues’.

His return was an emotional one, with Anthony revealing that judge Louis Tomlinson had reached out to him in his time of need, and helped the singer on the road to recovery. But of course, none of this would mean anything if Anthony didn’t then earn four easy yeses – which he did.

The X Factor continues on Saturdays and Sundays on ITV1