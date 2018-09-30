Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2018? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

As the weeks on Strictly Come Dancing go by, so the number of celebrity contestants will get smaller and smaller.

Although everyone wants to get their mitts on that Glitterball trophy, sadly it will stay tantalisingly out of reach for 14 of the 15 celebs as they face dance-offs and leave the show week by week.

Here’s the full list of celebrities who had to wave goodbye to the ballroom and have already been eliminated from Strictly this year:

Week 2: Susannah Constantine

Which Strictly professional was Susannah paired with? Anton Du Beke

Who did they lose the dance off to? Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova

Susannah and Anton found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard following a less than successful Samba in week 1 and a fairly disastrous Foxtrot in week 2. The pair danced off against Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova (they performed a Jive), whom the judges unanimously voted to save.

They were the first couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2018, as no contestants are eliminated in the first week of the competition.