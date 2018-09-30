When is Queen of the World on TV? What’s the documentary about, and which members of the royal family are in it?

A rare portrait of the British monarchy’s relationship with the Commonwealth, cameras spent more than a year shadowing the royal family — including Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Here’s everything you need to know about ITV documentary Queen of the World.

What time is Queen of the World on TV?

The two-part documentary first airs on ITV at 9.15pm on Tuesday 25th September. The second episode airs at 9pm on Tuesday 2nd October.

What is Queen of the World about and which royals are in it?

In this behind-the-scenes look at the royal family with a focus on their Commonwealth projects, ITV has managed to secure a rare amount of access to the monarchy.

Viewers follow various British royals, including Meghan Markle, who revisits her wedding dress ahead of a new exhibition, and a jokey Prince Harry, who greets eight young hospitality professionals on work experience at Buckingham Palace.

There are also private home movies to pour over — and a glimpse inside Rideau Hall, Ottawa: the Queen’s Canadian residence.

Is there a trailer for Queen of the World?

Yes, you can watch it below.