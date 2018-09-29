Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
The X Factor 2018 Six Chair Challenge – everything you need to know

The X Factor 2018 Six Chair Challenge – everything you need to know

When is it on TV? How does it work? And what exactly is the new Golden X? Your complete guide

From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15 on ITV Pictured: Dermot O'Leary. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco/ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

It’s back: the cruellest/most entertaining round (depending on your perspective) in The X Factor is returning to wreak havoc again this year. But there’s a new twist in store…

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is the Six Chair Challenge on TV?

Unlike in previous series, there will be no Bootcamp stage on this year’s X Factor, meaning the Six Chair Challenge will immediately follow the audition rounds and will start on Saturday 29th September.

How does the Six Chair Challenge work?

The Six Chair Challenge whittles down the contestants to six acts per category (Boys, Girls, Groups and Overs). And it’s brutal.

Each act takes to the stage and performs their heart out, with the judge in charge of their category deciding whether the act has ‘won’ one of the six available seats. If they’re not good enough, they’re immediately sent home.

But if they’ve won a seat? Well, they’re still not necessarily safe. That’s because if the relevant judge deems a new singer or group more worthy of a chair, they’ll kick off a seated act to make room.

And this is usually followed by plenty of booing from the audience and tears from the acts (and occasionally the judges). Just imagine one huge dystopian game of musical chairs and you’re basically there.

But there’s a twist…

What is the Golden X?

Remember when we said an act won’t be safe until everyone has performed? That doesn’t apply to an act on the Golden X, a safe seat the relevant judge can offer to an outstanding performer.

If gifted a spot on the Golden X, that act can’t be swapped for another, effectively ensuring they’re through to the next stage.

Advertisement

It’s quite similar to how the Golden Buzzer works in Britain’s Got Talent, with a Golden X act earning an instant place in the Judges’ Houses.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor judges 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dermot O'Leary - The X Factor 2018

Is The X Factor’s Prize Fight coming back for 2018?

The X Factor 2018 Brendan Murray

X Factor 2018 contestant Brendan Murray is a former Eurovision entrant – and was even managed by Louis Walsh

Anthony Russell on The X Factor 2017

Anthony Russell returns to The X Factor after pulling out of Judges' Houses last year

The X Factor judges 2018

X Factor recap 3 auditions you NEED to see

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more