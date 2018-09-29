The X Factor 2018: Who are the Overs competing in the Six Chair Challenge?

It’s time! To face! The Six Chair Challenge! Yes, the most terrifying, stressful post-audition stage is returning to The X Factor this year.

But it’s come back with a slight twist: this year each judge can press down on the ‘Golden X’ button, giving an act a safe chair where they can’t be swapped for another act.

It’s quite similar to how the Golden Buzzer works in Britain’s Got Talent, with a Golden X act earning an instant place at Judges’ Houses.

But which acts will see performing this round? See below for our list of all the Overs (mentored by Ayda Field) who made it through the auditions stage…

Olatunji Yearwood

First audition song: Bodyline (Original song)

Six Chair Challenge song: Lou Bega – Mambo No. 5

Olatunji Yearwood flew all the way from Trinidad and Tobago for his ‘World Cup Final’ audition. He performed an original song called Bodyline that got four yeses from the judges.

Jacqueline Faye

First audition song: You’re My World (Cilla Black)

Six Chair Challenge song: Bring Him Home (Les Misérables)

Fifty-three-year-old Jacqueline Faye, who is from Wales but now lives on a farm in Oxfordshire, earned four easy yeses with her epic cover of Cilla Black classic You’re My World.

First audition song: Respect (Aretha Franklin)

Six Chair Challenge song: I’m Every Woman (Whitney Houston)

Forty-one-year-old singer Burgundy Williams – originally from Georgia, USA, but living in London – certainly got the respect she deserves from the judges with this stonking version of the late Aretha Franklin’s classic.

Ricky John

First audition song: Change is Gunna Come (Sam Cooke)

Six Chair Challenge song: Try a Little Tenderness (Otis Redding)

The 37-year-old carpenter from South West London was incredibly nervous before first taking to The X Factor stage. In fact, at one point it seemed like stage fright was going to get the better of him. However, Ricky managed to finish his performance with the audience and all judges on their feet.

First audition song: Lucky Day (Original song)

Six Chair Challenge song: Original song

Despite being branded one of the weirdest X Factor auditions ever, Ivo both intrigued and confused the judges with original song Lucky Day. He got through with three yeses, with only Louis Tomlinson holding out.

First audition song: Nessan Dorma (Florent Pagny)

Six Chair Challenge song: Somewhere (Il Divo)

Fun fact: the 38-year-old reached the Eurovision finals in 2013, even beating Britain’s Bonnie Tyler. And his stage experience showed on the X Factor audition stage when the singing teacher got four yeses for his Nessan Dorma cover.

Louise Setar

First audition song: A Moment of Your Time (original song)

Six Chair Challenge song: Beautifully Unfurnished (Ella Henderson)

Saying she halted her music career for her family, the 30-year-old cleaner told judges that she was making another go of her dream. And her comeback to the stage went extremely well, with Louise earning four yeses with her original song A Moment of Your Time.

Anthony Monarch

First audition song: not aired

Six Chair Challenge song: Shut Up And Dance (Walk The Moon)

Sadly, Anthony’s audition didn’t make it to air, but the Richmond singer still has the chance to prove himself in the Six Chair Challenge. As well as The X Factor, the clinic support worker has performed in open mic nights across the country.

Claire Angel

First audition song: A Change Is Gonna Come (Sam Cooke)

Six Chair Challenge song: Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon and Garfunkel)

The purple-haired singer from Birmingham impressed judges with her cover of Sam Cooke classic A Change Is Gonna Come, seeing the 35-year-old into the next round with four yeses.

Antonino Spadaccino

First audition song: not aired

Six Chair Challenge song: Stay (Rihanna)

The Italian singer’s audition didn’t make it to screen, but he’s another act with the chance to impress during the Six Chair Challenge. However, even if he doesn’t make it through to Judges’ Houses, Spadaccino can rely on his YouTube following, with some of his Italian language videos hitting over 498,000 views.

First audition song: (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (Aretha Franklin)

Six Chair Challenge song: You Pulled Me Through (Jennifer Hudson)

An act familiar to Simon Cowell, Panda previously auditioned on the US version of The X Factor – three times, in fact. And while she didn’t find much success in the American version, Panda received four yeses in the UK. However, can she survive the Six Chair Challenge?

The X Factor is on 8.35pm Saturday and 8pm Sunday, ITV