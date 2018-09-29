X Factor 2018: All the confirmed acts in the Judges’ Houses

The X Factor live shows might be fast approaching, but the remaining acts must first impress at the Judges’ Houses round. Not only will they have to win over their mentor – either Simon Cowell (who’s leading The Girls), Louis Tomlinson (The Boys) Ayda Field (The Overs) or Robbie Williams (The Groups) – but also a celebrity guest.

Which acts will we see compete at this stage? Here’s who’s made it so far…

(This article will be updated as more acts are added to the Judges’ Houses line-up)

Bella Penfold

First audition song: Fell in Love with a Boy (Joss Stone)

Six Chair Challenge song: Blinded by Your Grace (Stormzy)

Determined to show an “average joe can crack on and do what they wanna do”, the 19-year-old hotel singer from Essex blew away judges with her Joss Stone cover – all four panel members sent her through to the next round. And Bella did even better in the Six Chair Challenge, with mentor Simon Cowell slamming down on the Golden X button to see Penfold progress to the Judges’ Houses.

Ricky John

First audition song: Change is Gunna Come (Sam Cooke)

Six Chair Challenge song: Try a Little Tenderness (Otis Redding)

The 37-year-old carpenter from South West London was incredibly nervous before first taking to The X Factor stage. In fact, at one point it seemed like stage fright was going to get the better of him. However, Ricky managed to finish his performance with the audience and all judges on their feet. And surely Ricky has gained even confidence after judge Ayda Field selected him as her Golden X act in the Six Chair Challenge.

