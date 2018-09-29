Accessibility Links

Who is Neil Jones? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

For the third year running, Neil is on the Strictly subs bench

118495

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Neil Jones

Born: Munster, Germany

Twitter: @Mr_NJones

Instagram: mr_njonesofficial

Strictly Wins: 0. The poor lad hasn’t had the chance to compete, yet!

Which Strictly celebrity has Neil been paired with this year? No-one. For the third year running, Neil won’t be paired up with a celebrity. Instead, he’ll contribute to group numbers, BBC2’s It Takes Two, and be on hand to step in for any potentially-injured pros.

Who is Neil Jones?

Born on a German military base, Neil started ballet at just three years old. Having an affinity for Latin, he joined the Strictly team last year with his wife Katya Jones. Having met in Blackpool in 2008, the couple became four-time British National Champions and three-time World Amateur Latin Champions. In television terms, he also has experience as a choreographer for Britain’s Got Talent and appeared as a guest dancer in the 2014 iteration of Strictly. You can catch them in action here and here. Neil also has his own YouTube channel, where he posts various videos from his life.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals

