Who is Charles Venn? Meet the final celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018

The Casualty actor, who plays Jacob Masters in the BBC1 drama, completes this year's line-up

Charles Venn - Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Casualty star Charles Venn is the 15th – and final – celebrity confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The 45-year-old actor, who has previously starred in EastEnders and Footballers’ Wives, completes this year’s Strictly line-up.

After being announced, he said: “It truly is a pleasure to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, to be associated with a show that has such a huge following excites and scares me in equal measure!

“Dancing on Strictly is going to be quite a challenge but life’s all about testing yourself so there’s lots to look forward to, let the games begin.”

The actor, who has made cameo appearances on Miranda, sketch show Little Miss Jocelyn and movie The Dark Knight, was revealed during Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain alongside What Not to Wear presenter Susannah Constantine.

The final Strictly line-up includes Dr Ranj SinghKatie Piper, Faye TozerLauren SteadmanLee RyanStacey DooleyVick Hope and Danny John-Jules. You can see the FULL Strictly line-up here.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn

Charles Venn: key facts

Age: 45

Job: Casualty actor

Instagram: @charles_venn

